President of Republic of Tajikistan : Working trip to Jayhun district

The Founder of Peace and National Unity, Leader of the Nation, President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon arrived in the Jayhun district of Khatlon Province to get familiar with the progress of socio-economic development and living conditions of the population.

The working visit began with the inspection of the activities of the Jayhun Central District Hospital and its capabilities to prevent the spread of infectious diseases. One central hospital, five community hospitals, ten health care centers and thirty-eight first-aid posts now operate in the Jaihun district.

Following familiarization with the working conditions of the hospital, President Rahmon held a meeting with the district doctors.

It was emphasized that with the announcement of pandemic, the government has taken the necessary measures to prevent the epidemic. Creating the Republican Commission for the Prevention of the Spread of COVID-19, equipping hospitals and health centers with the necessary medical devices and equipment, providing physicians with special protective clothing, antiviral drugs and organizing temporary infectious hospitals are one of many such measures.

Thanking the medical workers for their services, President Rahmon noted that physicians should take all necessary measures for the timely treatment of patients with infectious diseases and prevent their outbreak and conduct their treatment in accordance with safety requirements.

After visiting Odili Jaloliddin farm which specializes in growing melons, onions, cotton and corn, President Rahmon also inspected the Abdurahmoni Jomi peach orchard. The farms supply the domestic market with a significant number of agricultural products and healthy fruits. Its products are also exported.

President Rahmon also took part in the harvesting process of grain and inspected the agricultural technology involved in cotton cultivation in the Vodii Zarrin Agricultural Association, which specializes in growing cotton, rice and grain.

The farmers utilize 948 hectares for growing wheat, which yields over 3 tonnes per hectare. Farmers plan to use an additional 200 hectares for sowing rice. The farmers also intend to plant sunflowers on another 700 hectares. Cotton yield in 2019 averaged 2.2 tonnes. This season the farmers sowed cotton on an area of 36560 hectares.

It was noted that in 2015, as part of the implementation of the 'State Program for the Development of New Irrigated Lands and the Restoration of Fallen Agricultural Land in the Republic of Tajikistan for 2012-2020,' 12,000 hectares of land that previously was put out of agricultural circulation and in disuse for decades was instated under the authority and use of the Jayhun District of Khatlon province.

To utilize these land, Vodii Zarrin Agricultural Association has imported 300 units of various types of agricultural machinery and other agricultural equipment. According to management of Vodii Zarrin, between 2015-2020, investments amounting to $112.2 million was attracted toward the development of the sphere and processing of agricultural products in the Khatlon region, and additional measures are currently being taken in this direction.

Vodii Zarrin has been gradually utilizing the lands that have fallen from agricultural circulation and has increased the area of irrigated lands to more than 50 square kilometers. Work on the development of waste land continues. More than 800 residents were provided with permanent jobs and more than 2,200 with seasonal work.

There are 3800 farms in Jayhun, which are mainly engaged in sowing onions. This year, the farmers sowed early onions on an area of 37.2 square kilometers. So far 142,130 tonnes of crops have been harvested from an area of 34 square kilometers, producing 41.8 tonnes per hectare.

Along with this, the farmers are also engaged in the cultivation of melons, carrots, cotton, and grains, including various varieties of wheat, rice, and corn.

Jayhun district supplies the domestic markets and exports over 26,000 tonnes of agricultural products outside the country, which is considered a significant indicator at the national level.

Exhibition of Agricultural Products which showcases the district's products and achievements in the agriculture sector was also visited by President Rahmon.

Concluding his trip, President Rahmon held a meeting with activists of the Vakhsh Valley districts.

Speaking at the meeting, he noted that in order to improve the welfare of the population, the government has been pushing for the construction and rehabilitation of industrial enterprises, social facilities and the creation of new jobs, as one of the aims of the 'Program of socio-economic development of Jayhun district for 2016-2020,' which includes the realization of 194 projects with a cost of 164 million somoni.