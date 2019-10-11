Log in
President of Republic of Tajikistan : Working visit to Turkmenistan

10/11/2019 | 12:11pm EDT

The Founder of Peace and National Unity, Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon departed today for Turkmenistan to take part in the meeting of the Commonwealth of Independent States Council of Heads of State.

President Emomali Rahmon was accompanied to the Dushanbe International Airport by the Chairman of the National Assembly, the Chairman of Assembly of Representatives, the Prime Minister and the Deputy Head of the Executive Office of the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, among other officials.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Assistant to the President for Foreign Policy Issues, Minister of Economic Development and Trade, Prosecutor General are part of the delegation accompanying President Emomali Rahmon in his trip.

Disclaimer

President of the Republic of Tajikistan published this content on 11 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2019 16:10:07 UTC
