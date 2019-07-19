President of Russia : Commissioning new sinter plant at Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works

Vladimir Putin took part in launching the second stage of the sinter plant No. 5, a new mining and refining division of the Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works (MISW).

The new sinter plant, built with the latest technology, will replace the outdated plant No. 4, which will essentially reduce the detrimental effect on the environment. The plant was designed to produce up to 5.5 million tonnes of high-quality sinter (for iron blast furnaces) a year. This raw material with higher iron content will increase production efficiency and considerably reduce the cost of smelting a tonne of iron.

Construction began at the end of 2016 and the first stage of the plant was launched in April this year. Building a new sinter plant is part of the MISW large-scale investment strategy, within which the company is carrying out massive capacity upgrades. Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works is one of the world's largest steel manufacturers and is a leading ferrous metallurgy plant in Russia.