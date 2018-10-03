Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

President of Russia : Congratulations to German leadership on German Unity Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/03/2018 | 12:38pm CEST

'The reunification of Germany is a major historical event that marked the end of the Cold War in Europe and the beginning of a new stage in relations between our countries,' the President of Russia wrote in his message.

Vladimir Putin emphasised the importance of preserving the high potential of Russian-German cooperation in the current difficult international situation, of developing mutually beneficial trade and economic ties and maintaining dialogue on the key issues on the bilateral, regional and international agenda.

Vladimir Putin wished Angela Merkel and Frank-Walter Steinmeier excellent health and success, and well-being and prosperity to all Germans.

Disclaimer

The President of Russia published this content on 03 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2018 10:37:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:34aFutures up as oil prices rise
RE
07:32aInflation expectations haven't gone up as much as wanted - Fed's Evans
RE
07:30aEU executive to assess Italy's fiscal plans only against 2019 targets
RE
07:28aPRESIDENT SPEAKING AT CABINET MEETING : UN stage of Iran’s diplomacy success, US isolation
PU
07:21aChina to Raise Billions in U.S. Dollar Debt as Trade Tensions Persist
DJ
07:20aEuro lifted off six-week low by Italian budget cut reports
RE
07:18aEXCLUSIVE : Saudi Arabia, Russia agreed in Sept to lift oil output, told U.S.
RE
07:16aFederal Reserve prepares for next crisis, bets it will begin like the last
RE
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NORSK HYDRO : NORSK HYDRO: Alunorte announces full curtailment of its operations (Oct 3, 2018)
2WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS : Tesco shares hit as international pressures overshadow UK growth
3Tesla must defend lawsuit alleging abuse of foreign workers
4FACEBOOK : MARKETPLACE TURNS TWO: Introducing New AI Features and More
5GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : GENERAL ELECTRIC : GE Cash Fears Rise, Rating Falls

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.