President of Russia : Congratulations to German leadership on German Unity Day

'The reunification of Germany is a major historical event that marked the end of the Cold War in Europe and the beginning of a new stage in relations between our countries,' the President of Russia wrote in his message.

Vladimir Putin emphasised the importance of preserving the high potential of Russian-German cooperation in the current difficult international situation, of developing mutually beneficial trade and economic ties and maintaining dialogue on the key issues on the bilateral, regional and international agenda.

Vladimir Putin wished Angela Merkel and Frank-Walter Steinmeier excellent health and success, and well-being and prosperity to all Germans.