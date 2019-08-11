Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

President of Russia : Greetings on Constructor Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/11/2019 | 10:06am EDT

The message reads, in part:

'The construction complex is rightfully considered a basic, key branch of the national economy, and the profession of a builder, a creator, is treated with special respect within the society.

Implementation of large-scale programmes to develop industrial, energy, social, and transport infrastructure and, of course, to improve the quality of life for millions of people, ensuring that they receive modern, available housing largely depends on you, your competence, energy, and responsible attitude.

It is gratifying that while drawing on the experience and labor traditions of veterans, the current generation of Russian construction workers manages to successfully resolve tasks connected with the modernisation of the complex, increasing its competitiveness, actively implementing brave construction and engineering ideas and environmentally clean, safe technologies and materials, while working honestly, carefully, hard, building to last, as the saying goes.'

Disclaimer

The President of Russia published this content on 11 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 August 2019 14:05:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:26aIFA IRISH FARMERS ASSOCIATION : President says retailers must attend beef talks
PU
10:06aPRESIDENT OF RUSSIA : Greetings on Constructor Day
PU
09:07aLack of G7, IMF support seen dimming impact of U.S. move on China's yuan
RE
08:09aFed remains a target as economy falls short of Trump's ambitious goals
RE
07:17aDespite initial windfall, Swiss stock exchange wants EU spat resolved
RE
07:15aIn Boise and Grand Rapids, the Housing Market Looks Red Hot
DJ
04:46aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : Resumed strategic dialogue injects fresh momentum into China-Japan ties
PU
04:26aDEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE OF REPUBLIC OF P : DOF, DA to help farmers affected by RA 11203
PU
03:49aLandlocked eSwatini report says ministers must tighten belts to help lift economy
RE
02:27aChina's SDIC says receives government approval for London IPO
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ALPHABET : ALPHABET : Russia, after protests, tells Google not to advertise "illegal" events
2INNOGY SE : SSE confirms it is in talks with OVO to sell energy retail business
3SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION : Chinese Auto Makers Go Global as Sales Slow at Home
4TESLA INC. : TESLA : electric car catches fire after hitting tow truck in Moscow
5GOALS SOCCER CENTRES PLC : GOALS SOCCER CENTRES : Watchdog launches probe into alleged fraud at UK's Goals Soc..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group