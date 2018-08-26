President of Russia : Greetings on Miners’ Day

The message reads, in part:

'Your difficult work requires special qualities. High professionalism, stamina and an appreciation of how important and necessary this work is - these are the qualities that have always distinguished coal industry workers, which have helped them rise to the challenges facing them and pass down the traditions of comradeship from generation to generation.

I am confident that your responsible approach to your work, reliance on the experience of those who came before you, as well as pride in belonging to the brotherhood of miners will help you continue reaching ambitious production targets, increasing the competitiveness of the Russian coal industry and contributing to strengthening the country's energy and industrial capacity.'