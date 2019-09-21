Log in
President of Russia : Greetings to President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Armenia's national holiday – Independence Day

09/21/2019 | 06:52am EDT

In his messages, the President of Russia noted with satisfaction that the Russian-Armenian relations are based on friendship and alliance, as well as centuries-long traditions of spiritual affinity and mutual respect.

Vladimir Putin expressed confidence in further development of efficient cooperation between Russia and Armenia in political, trade and economic, humanitarian and other spheres, as well as in boosting their partnership in the Eurasian integration in the interests of the two countries' brotherly peoples and in order to ensure security and stability in the South Caucasus region.

The President of Russia published this content on 21 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2019 10:51:01 UTC
