Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

President of Russia : Greetings to President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan on Independence Day, Armenia’s national holiday

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/21/2018 | 10:54am CEST

The President noted with satisfaction that the relations between Russia and Armenia are based on friendship and alliance. He noted a high level of bilateral cooperation in trade and the economy, science and technology, humanitarian activities and other areas.

Vladimir Putin expressed confidence that joint efforts will ensure further development of the alliance, multidimensional bilateral cooperation as well as partnership in the Eurasian integration. The President believes that this serves the interests of the brotherly peoples of Russia and Armenia and the goals of strengthening regional security and stability.

Disclaimer

The President of Russia published this content on 21 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2018 08:53:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:27aS&P maintains China's 'A+/A-1' credit rating, stable outlook
RE
05:23aJapan inflation ticks up but BOJ's target still out of reach
RE
05:23aJapan uneasy over Trump pressure on auto as summit, trade talks loom
RE
05:19aSTATS STATISTICS SOUTH AFRICA : Statistics South Africa to release Economic Empowerment, 2001–2017 Gender series VII report.
PU
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:14aNATIONAL FARMERS' UNION OF SCOTLAND : Director of Policy's Blog - 21 September 2018
PU
05:07aEbbing trade worries push stocks to highest in over half a year
RE
05:04aIMER INTERNATIONAL S P A : Discover imerhow.com!
PU
04:59aBritain posts much larger-than-expected budget deficit in August
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NAFTA deal not yet in sight, Canada stands firm on auto tariffs
2ADOBE SYSTEMS : ADOBE : Makes Its Largest Deal Ever
3MAZOR ROBOTICS LTD : MAZOR ROBOTICS : Medtronic to acquire Mazor in $1.64 billion deal
4ALPHABET : ALPHABET : Google staff discussed tweaking search results to counter travel ban - WSJ
5CATERPILLAR : Caterpillar leans on old playbook to cope with Trump tariffs

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.