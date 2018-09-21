President of Russia : Greetings to President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan on Independence Day, Armenia’s national holiday

The President noted with satisfaction that the relations between Russia and Armenia are based on friendship and alliance. He noted a high level of bilateral cooperation in trade and the economy, science and technology, humanitarian activities and other areas.

Vladimir Putin expressed confidence that joint efforts will ensure further development of the alliance, multidimensional bilateral cooperation as well as partnership in the Eurasian integration. The President believes that this serves the interests of the brotherly peoples of Russia and Armenia and the goals of strengthening regional security and stability.