President of Russia : Meeting between leaders of Russia, India and China

06/28/2019 | 07:01am EDT

Prime Minister of the Republic of India Narendra Modi Modi NarendraPrime Minister of India(retranslated): Your Excellencies, Mr Xi Jinping, Mr Putin,

Last year, our three countries held a summit in Argentina after a long interval. After a very useful exchange of opinions on key global matters, we decided to meet again in the future. Today, I am absolutely delighted to be greeting you all at this unofficial Russia-India-China gathering.

Mutual exchange of opinions on the status of the global economy, politics and security between us as key world economies has special significance. This trilateral meeting between us today is a very useful tool for discussing and coordinating our positions on a number of international matters.

Our foreign ministers have exchanged opinions on a number of topics during the February 2019 meeting in China. These matters include the fight against terrorism, international hotbeds of tension, the problems of a multilateral approach, climate change, and higher Russia-India-China cooperation.

And now, I would like Xi Jinping to voice his remarks.

President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping Xi JinpingPresident of People's Republic of China(retranslated): It is a real pleasure for me to meet with Mr Putin and Mr Modi at this unofficial Russia-India-China meeting. I would like to thank India for organising and preparing this event.

In November, we had very successful talks in Buenos Aires, and we are now meeting once again here in Osaka seven months later.

China, Russia and India are countries boasting huge emerging markets, and we are jointly committed to solidarity and cooperation. I would like to conduct a profound exchange of opinions, as regards the economic situation as well as the problems concerning RIC cooperation, with Mr Putin and Mr Modi.

Thank you.

Narendra Modi: And now, I would like to give the floor to Mr Putin.

To be continued.

Disclaimer

The President of Russia published this content on 28 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2019 11:00:04 UTC
