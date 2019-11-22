Log in
President of Russia : Meeting with First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva

11/22/2019

During their meeting, Vladimir Putin awarded Azerbaijan's First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva with a Russian state order, the Order of Friendship, for strengthening and developing relations between the two countries.

* * *

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Ms First Vice-President,

Allow me to welcome you to Moscow as First Vice-President. This is your first visit in this status.

I know that you have a busy schedule. Prime Minister of Russia Dmitry Medvedev has already informed me about your meeting. I know that you had a lot to talk about, including the increasing volume of trade and economic ties. Over the first nine months of this year, trade grew by 26 percent, which is a serious indicator.

We support relations in practically all areas, between parliaments and public organisations. I have good, trust-based relations with the President of Azerbaijan.

I know that you and [Federation Council Speaker] Ms Matviyenko will also open the tenth [Russian-Azerbaijani] Interregional Forum. I believe this is a vital area of cooperation, because a large share of cooperation happens between regions.

I would like to thank you for accepting our invitation and for visiting Moscow.

First Vice-President of AzerbaijanMehriban Aliyeva: Mr President,

First of all, I would like to express my deepest gratitude for inviting me to come to Russia on an official visit. I am very happy to be in Moscow again; Moscow for me is a close and dear city, where I spent my student years, and I am happy to see Moscow every time.

I would also like to thank you for awarding me with a Russian state award, the Order of Friendship.

To be continued.

Disclaimer

The President of Russia published this content on 22 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2019 19:01:01 UTC
