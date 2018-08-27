President of Russia : Meeting with Kemerovo Region Acting Governor Sergei Tsivilev

Sergei Tsivilev, who has been acting governor since April 1, reported on the progress of the regional development programme. He believes major advances can be achieved on the basis of the existing regional infrastructure and industrial capacity.

They also discussed the history of Kuzbass and its industrial development from 1721. The Acting Governor asked the President to sign an executive order on celebrating the 300th anniversary of Kuzbass.

The President remarked that 300 years of development of one of the world's largest coal basins is a great event in the life of the country, and promised to sign a corresponding executive order.

Other topics of discussion included social issues, road construction, the environment, and development plans for local science, education and culture.