President of Russia : Meeting with President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Mr Lukashenko, friends,

We are delighted to welcome you to Moscow ahead of the New Year. As agreed, we are meeting just a few days before 2019.

Overall, I believe that our relations have been developing quite well. Last year, our bilateral trade increased by over 23 percent to exceed $32 billion. This year, it grew by another 12 percent. This means that the yearend figure will be greater than last year.

Belarus has accumulated a substantial amount of Russian direct investment, which has reached some $4 billion. Most importantly, our relations are diversified and are developing in the industry and agriculture, both of which are growing.

Of course, there are some problems, which is natural given the extensive scope of our interaction. Most of them concern energy relations, although we believe that we have accomplished a great deal in this sphere as well, especially within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union, but also in bilateral relations.

Today we have an opportunity to talk about all these topics. Our colleagues have held consultations to prepare this meeting. I suggest that we listen to both sides even if we fail to reach any final agreements. But it will be excellent if we reach them.

Anyway, I believe that there are reasons to be satisfied with our bilateral relations and that we must do our best to prevent any future complications. Despite the problems we are facing in these spheres, we have always managed to find acceptable solutions.

We are delighted to see you. Welcome to Moscow.

To be continued.