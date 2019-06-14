Log in
President of Russia : Meeting with President of China Xi Jinping and President of Mongolia Khaltmaagiin Battulga

06/14/2019 | 09:39am EDT

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: President Xi Jinping, President Khaltmaagiin Battulga,

Russia is committed to the development of trilateral relations with China and Mongolia based on the principles of neighbourliness, equality and respect for the interests of each other. It is a priority of Russia's foreign policy.

Over the past five years since we first met in this format, we have progressed toward a more harmonious mutual relationship. We have developed a regular exchange of opinions between our foreign ministries, and our sectoral ministries, parliaments and business communities maintain close ties with each other.

We are promoting trade and investment exchanges. We have launched the implementation of two extremely ambitious agreements aimed at energising ties between our countries. I am referring to the roadmap on trilateral cooperation and the Russia-China-Mongolia economic corridor.

The projects that are to be implemented under these agreements fit in with the integration processes ongoing in Eurasia with the participation of our countries. These are the development of the Eurasian Economic Union and the implementation of China's Belt and Road and Mongolia's Steppe Road initiatives.

To be continued.

Disclaimer

The President of Russia published this content on 14 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2019 13:38:10 UTC
