President of Russia : Meeting with President of Moldova Igor Dodon

Vladimir Putin received in the Kremlin President of the Republic of Moldova Igor Dodon Dodon IgorPresident of Moldova, who is in Russia on a working visit.

During the conversation the President of Russia expressed confidence that the stabilisation of situation in Moldova offers an opportunity to further develop bilateral relations.

Attending the meeting were Russian Deputy Prime Minister and Special Presidential Representative for the Development of Trade and Economic Relations with the Republic of Moldova Dmitry Kozak Kozak DmitryDeputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation and Moldova's Deputy Prime Minister for Reintegration, co-chair of the Moldovan-Russian intergovernmental commission on trade, economic, scientific and technical cooperation Vasile Sova.

* * *

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: I am very glad to see you, Mr President. We do not meet often but always with a good result.

We are very glad that the overall situation in Moldova has stabilised, and there is a possibility to use this stability, although it is relative, to develop the economy and our bilateral relations. I am happy to have this opportunity today to talk all this over.

President of the Republic of Moldova Igor Dodon: Mr President,

First, thank you very much for the opportunity to discuss bilateral issues today.

I would like to thank you for supporting the peaceful process of power transfer in Moldova alongside all our external partners. What happened in Moldova in early June is a new chance for the country's progress, a new domestic consensus and a very important foreign policy consensus among key geopolitical actors.

There has been a change for the better in our bilateral relations since June. Contacts are maintained at all levels, and while previously the Russian agenda was the President's prerogative in Moldova, now the Speaker of Moldova's Parliament has visited Moscow, and the co-chairs met in Chisinau.

We are set to hold a meeting of the intergovernmental commission in September, the first meeting in the past three years. There are considerable changes regarding trade. We will hold an investment forum in Chisinau in September. Thus, there are positive developments in all areas of bilateral relations.

I would like to discuss all of that and see how we will proceed in other segments.

Vladimir Putin: All right.