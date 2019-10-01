President of Russia : Meeting with Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan: Mr President, I am happy to welcome you to Armenia and to have this opportunity to discuss bilateral issues with you.

Important events have taken place in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) today: we signed an agreement with Singapore and a transitional free trade agreement with Iran is coming into force. To be honest, I am very happy that all this is taking place in Yerevan. This is a milestone for Armenia's Presidency of the EAEU, and I am satisfied with this. Of course, we have some time left. I hope we will manage to produce more results in the EAEU.

Naturally, our bilateral relations are very important for us. Russia is our strategic partner and we hope to make this strategic partnership increasingly stronger.

Thank you for your willingness and your attitude towards our relations. I am sure these relations will continue to grow stronger. At any rate, we are motivated to make this happen.

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Mr Prime Minister,

For my part, I would like to reaffirm the strategic nature of our relations. We are linked not only by the events of the past few years or decades but by a centuries-long history of ties.

I would like to congratulate you as the President of the EAEU on the results of the summit in Yerevan. These are very positive results as regards the development of our ties with third countries. You have just said this. What is no less and probably even more important for us is that there was not a single setback. On the contrary, all agreements between EAEU members have been reached. You have done everything you could for this productive work. Therefore, I would like to congratulate you and thank you for this. Thank you.