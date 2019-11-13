President of Russia : Meeting with Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Prime Minister, friends,

I am very happy to meet with you again.

Mr Prime Minister, this is our fourth meeting this year. I am very happy about this frequency and would like to note that all agreements reached at our previous meetings are being carried out, including those made during the September summit in Vladivostok. Major bilateral projects are being implemented, military-technical ties are growing stronger, and our humanitarian exchanges are expanding.

I would like to note that in 2018 our trade increased by over 17 percent. Importantly, we are not falling off the pace this year; we are maintaining these dynamics.

We continue to closely coordinate our efforts in the international arena, working together at the UN, the SCO, the G20 and BRICS. Mr Prime Minister, I am looking forward to our meeting in Moscow next May when we will celebrate the 75th anniversary of our Victory in World War II, in the Great Patriotic War.

I am very happy to see you, Mr Prime Minister.