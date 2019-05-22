Log in
President of Russia : Meeting with Prime Minister of Vietnam Nguyen Xuan Phuc

05/22/2019 | 12:48pm EDT

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Comrade Prime Minister, friends, colleagues,

I am very glad to see you at the Kremlin.

I do not need to mention the formal side of our relations - they are undoubtedly strategic in nature, based on traditions of friendship and unanimity of views on a great many issues. July marks the 25th anniversary of the signing of the Agreement On Friendly Relations Between Vietnam and Russia, and next January, 70 years since diplomatic ties were established.

Bilateral trade is growing; we are expanding economic and political cooperation and coordinating our efforts in the international arena.

I know that you and your delegation have a packed programme during this visit to Russia. I am confident that your visit will give a good boost to the development of our relations.

We are very glad to see you.

To be continued.

Disclaimer

The President of Russia published this content on 22 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 May 2019 16:47:20 UTC
