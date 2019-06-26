Log in
President of Russia : On June 28–29, Vladimir Putin will visit Japan to attend G20 summit

06/26/2019 | 10:52am EDT

During the summit's working meetings, heads of delegations from the G20 member countries and invited countries as well as heads of leading international organisaitons will discuss the global economy, finance, international trade, investment, innovations, digitalisation, labour markets, healthcare, sustainable development, infrastructure, energy, climate and environment protection. The key agreements will be reflected in the final declaration of the summit.

Vladimir Putin's programme in Osaka includes participation in the meeting of BRICS leaders, which will traditionally take place on the eve of the G20 summit, and in a meeting in the Russia - India - China format. In addition to this, the President will have several bilateral meetings, including those with the presidents of South Africa, the USA, France, South Korea, Turkey, Egypt, with the Prime Minister of Great Britain, the Federal Chancellor of Germany and the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia.

On June 29, Vladimir Putin will pay a working visit to Japan. Topical issues related to Russian-Japanese cooperation and the international agenda are to be discussed during his talks with Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe Abe ShinzoPrime Minister of Japan. The two leaders will speak at the closing ceremony of the Year of Russia in Japan and the Year of Japan in Russia.

Disclaimer

The President of Russia published this content on 26 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 June 2019 14:51:03 UTC
