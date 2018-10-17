President of Russia : Talks with President of Egypt Abdel Fattah el-Sisi

Following the consultations, Vladimir Putin and Abdel Fattah el-Sisi signed the Agreement on Comprehensive Partnership and Strategic Cooperation between the Russian Federation and the Arab Republic of Egypt.

In addition, the two countries' foreign ministers Sergei Lavrov and Sameh Shoukry signed the Memorandum of Understanding between the Russian Foreign Ministry and the Egyptian Foreign Ministry on Strategic Political Consultations in the presence of the two presidents.

Yesterday the two leaders had an informal meeting.

* * *

Beginning of talks with President of EgyptAbdel Fattah el-Sisi

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Mr President, friends, we are pleased to welcome you to Russia.

Yesterday evening we had a chance to talk informally and touch base regarding our bilateral relations as well as regional and international political issues. Today we have an opportunity to discuss all these matters with our colleagues as well.

At the beginning of our talks I would like to note that relations between our countries are developing very successfully. In August we marked the 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Egypt and the Soviet Union, and with Russia as its successor.

Our economic ties are also developing successfully. Last year we saw trade upsurge of 62 percent, and a 28 percent rise in the first six months of this year. It is also good to note that we do everything to diversify our ties and we do this successfully: our ties are very diverse and include agriculture, industry, equipment and machines.

We have large projects, such as the construction of a nuclear power plant and a techno park. We have established good cooperation mechanisms, including the two plus two format: our defence ministers and foreign ministers.

We are very pleased to welcome our friends in Russia and have an opportunity to discuss the development of bilateral relations and regional problems with you here in Sochi.

President of Egypt Abdel Fattah el-Sisi el-Sisi Abdel FattahPresident of the Arab Republic of Egypt(retranslated): Thank you very much, Mr President.

First, let me thank you for a warm cordial reception and the hospitality that we are feeling here in the Russian Federation, where we are visiting our friends.

Certainly, all meetings I had yesterday after my arrival in Russia are a graphic illustration of the positive atmosphere that helps promote our ties in all areas, including in trade and the economy.

Of course, Mr President, as you said, we have very many important issues to discuss, including the construction of a nuclear power plant at El Dabaa, the creation of a Russian industrial zone in Egypt and other projects, as well as the issue of bringing Russian tourists back to Egypt and resuming direct air flights between Russian and Egyptian cities in addition to the air flights between the capitals of our countries.

We are certainly coordinating our efforts in the fight against terrorism. Our cooperation in all areas is based on relations that we have been maintaining for 75 years now.

Thank you, Mr President, for supporting our joint efforts. Thank you, Mr President.