President of Russia : Telephone conversation with Federal Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel

The two leaders discussed current matters on the bilateral agenda and key regional topics.

They held an in-depth discussion on the possible solutions to the internal Ukrainian crisis, highlighting the absence of any alternatives to the Minsk Package of Measures as the basis for a settlement. They also expressed mutual resolve to continue working within the framework of the Normandy format, including at the level of aides to the leaders of Russia, Germany, France and Ukraine. The President of Russia pointed out the importance of making serious preparations for a potential Normandy format summit so as to reach practical results. It was also noted that Kiev should honour the agreements reached at the top level of the Normandy format in Paris in 2015 and in Berlin in 2016.

Vladimir Putin updated Angela Merkel on the developments in Syria, including efforts to neutralise the terrorist threat in the Idlib de-escalation zone. Both leaders agreed on the importance of the accelerated establishment and launch of the Constitutional Committee.

The two leaders expressed their concerted desire to facilitate a peaceful settlement of the Libyan crisis and to continue supporting UN mediation towards this end.

They also discussed the implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Iran's nuclear programme. Angela Merkel updated Vladimir Putin on the G7 discussions on this matter in Biarritz. It was noted that the efforts of all the concerned parties must be consolidated to preserve the JCPOA.