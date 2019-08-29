Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

President of Russia : Telephone conversation with Federal Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/29/2019 | 10:21am EDT

The two leaders discussed current matters on the bilateral agenda and key regional topics.

They held an in-depth discussion on the possible solutions to the internal Ukrainian crisis, highlighting the absence of any alternatives to the Minsk Package of Measures as the basis for a settlement. They also expressed mutual resolve to continue working within the framework of the Normandy format, including at the level of aides to the leaders of Russia, Germany, France and Ukraine. The President of Russia pointed out the importance of making serious preparations for a potential Normandy format summit so as to reach practical results. It was also noted that Kiev should honour the agreements reached at the top level of the Normandy format in Paris in 2015 and in Berlin in 2016.

Vladimir Putin updated Angela Merkel on the developments in Syria, including efforts to neutralise the terrorist threat in the Idlib de-escalation zone. Both leaders agreed on the importance of the accelerated establishment and launch of the Constitutional Committee.

The two leaders expressed their concerted desire to facilitate a peaceful settlement of the Libyan crisis and to continue supporting UN mediation towards this end.

They also discussed the implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Iran's nuclear programme. Angela Merkel updated Vladimir Putin on the G7 discussions on this matter in Biarritz. It was noted that the efforts of all the concerned parties must be consolidated to preserve the JCPOA.

Disclaimer

The President of Russia published this content on 29 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2019 14:20:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:42aEXCLUSIVE : India to woo foreign firms like Apple to capitalise on U.S.-China trade war
RE
10:41aSTATE BANK OF PAKISTAN : to issue banknotes with Dr. Reza Baqir's signature from August 30, 2019 (29-08-2019)
PU
10:36aBANCO DE MEXICO : Minutes of the meeting of Banco de México's Governing Board on the occasion of the monetary policy decision announced on August 15, 2019
PU
10:33aDollar General Up Over 9%, On Pace for Record High -- Data Talk
DJ
10:31aSTATISTICAL OFFICE OF REPUBLIC OF SLOVENIA : For the first time in 2018 the insurance companies paid over EUR 1.5 billion in gross claims
PU
10:26aTSX on pace for fourth day of gains on upbeat trade comments
RE
10:23aUK economy weakest since 2012 as Brexit fears mount - survey
RE
10:23aArgentine peso gets knocked lower, country risk soars as government eyes debt 'reprofiling'
RE
10:21aPRESIDENT OF RUSSIA : Telephone conversation with Federal Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel
PU
10:21aBLS U S BUREAU OF LABOR STATISTICS : Access to and Use of Leave
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYER AG : Bayer's $63 Billion Bet Gone Wrong -- WSJ
2VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS : VESTAS WIND : cuts jobs in Denmark on low European demand
3Micro Focus shares tumble 34% after revenue warning
4Tesla rolls out insurance in California
5RENAULT : RENAULT : FRENCH BRED

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group