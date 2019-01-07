Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

President of Russia : Telephone conversation with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/07/2019 | 09:39am EST

The two leaders wished each other a happy New Year. Narendra Modi Modi NarendraPrime Minister of India also expressed his best wishes to the Russian people on the occasion of Orthodox Christmas.

The discussion focused on key issues on the bilateral agenda. It was noted that the traditional friendship and a particularly privileged strategic partnership between Russia and India continue to develop dynamically.

Vladimir Putin and Narendra Modi confirmed their mutual commitment to step up cooperation in the fight against international terrorism and addressing other pressing global problems.

Vladimir Putin wished Narendra Modi success in the upcoming parliamentary election in India.

It was agreed to maintain contact at various levels. The President of Russia invited the Prime Minister of India to attend the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok in September 2019 as the main guest.

Disclaimer

The President of Russia published this content on 07 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2019 14:38:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:49aLocal Tech Entrepreneur Donates $10,000 in Bitcoin to Help Offset Living Expenses for Holberton School Students
GL
09:47aWall Street big wigs plan new exchange to challenge NYSE, Nasdaq
RE
09:45aTSX flat at open after two weeks of gains
RE
09:44aWall Street big wigs plan new exchange to challenge NYSE, Nasdaq
RE
09:44aNORDIC SUGAR A/S : Record-sweet production campaign in Lithuania
PU
09:44aNAHB NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF HOME BUILDERS : Consumer Confidence Drops in December
PU
09:41aEU states agree to tighten rules on London-based investment firms
RE
09:39aWALTER AND ELIZA HALL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL RES : Australia leads trials targeting iron deficiency in mothers and babies
PU
09:39aPRESIDENT OF RUSSIA : Telephone conversation with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi
PU
09:39aAs U.S. Footprint Shrinks, Others Happily Fill the Void
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Tesla CEO Musk breaks ground at Shanghai Gigafactory to launch China push
2Oil gains 2 percent, extending rally from December lows
3SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES INC : SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES : to Enter E-Mobility Market with Acquisition of S.M.R.E. ..
4OLAINFARM : IRINA MALIGINA: Changes in the Board of Olmafarm, the main shareholder of Olainfarm, are illegal a..
5GALAPAGOS : GALAPAGOS : starts first Phase 1 trial with Toledo compound

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.