President of Russia : Telephone conversation with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi

The two leaders wished each other a happy New Year. Narendra Modi Modi NarendraPrime Minister of India also expressed his best wishes to the Russian people on the occasion of Orthodox Christmas.

The discussion focused on key issues on the bilateral agenda. It was noted that the traditional friendship and a particularly privileged strategic partnership between Russia and India continue to develop dynamically.

Vladimir Putin and Narendra Modi confirmed their mutual commitment to step up cooperation in the fight against international terrorism and addressing other pressing global problems.

Vladimir Putin wished Narendra Modi success in the upcoming parliamentary election in India.

It was agreed to maintain contact at various levels. The President of Russia invited the Prime Minister of India to attend the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok in September 2019 as the main guest.