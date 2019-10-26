Log in
President of Russia : Telephone conversation with President of France Emmanuel Macron

10/26/2019 | 11:12am EDT

In line with a previous agreement, Vladimir Putin informed the President of France in a telephone conversation about the details of the top-level Russian-Turkish talks in Sochi on October 22.

The Russian leader stressed that the decisions stated in the memorandum of understanding approved at the meeting reflect the interests of all parties and contribute to the restoration of Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Emmanuel Macron Macron EmmanuelPresident of France praised the agreements reached by Russia and Turkey. The presidents share the opinion that the measures stipulated in the Sochi memorandum are a good basis for stabilising the situation in the Trans-Euphrates region and contribute to the overall settlement of the Syrian crisis.

The parties expressed hope that the first meeting of the Constitutional Committee, scheduled to be held in Geneva on October 30, will be held in a constructive spirit and will produce results.

Vladimir Putin also informed his counterpart about the outcome of the Russia-Africa Summit, stressing that its participants showed a commitment to enhancing multifaceted cooperation on the basis of mutual benefit and mutual respect.

The two leaders also discussed certain issues of the bilateral agenda.

They agreed to maintain contacts at different levels.

Disclaimer

The President of Russia published this content on 26 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2019 15:11:01 UTC
