President of Russia : Visiting INNOPROM-2019 International Industrial Trade Fair

INNOPROM is an international industrial trade fair that has been held in Yekaterinburg since 2010. It is considered to be Russia's main industrial, trade and export platform.

The trade fair displays the latest technologies from Russian and foreign manufacturers and is a large national platform for discussing the country's industrial policy and B2B communication with foreign partners.

This year the participating countries are China, Austria, Belarus, Hungary, Germany, Italy, Kazakhstan, Slovakia, France, the Czech Republic, South Africa and Japan. Turkey, one of the fastest growing economies of the G20 and one of Russia's main foreign trade partners, has been chosen as the partner country of INNOPROM-2019.