President of Russia : Vladimir Putin's news conference

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Good afternoon. Let us begin. Go ahead, please.

Question: Good afternoon, Mr President. This is Channel One. We would like to ask, since I am the first to ask a question, about your personal results of the summit. There was a lot of scepticism prior to it, coming both from other leaders and expressed by you, concerning the possible results of the summit. Was the scepticism justified? What are the outcomes for world trade and the global economy?

And the second question, if I may: what were Russia's objectives here at the G20, and were the results achieved?

Vladimir Putin: There was certain scepticism, it is true, and not from me alone. Yet on the whole the G20 summit has proved its relevance, we have to admit that, and it was effective in all the major areas of work. The result has been achieved. I think we can congratulate the Japanese presidency on that. Japan did a lot for the summit's success, and its efforts paid off.

I would like to single out four major fields where the needed agreements have been reached. It is true that there were no breakthrough decisions. However, all the participants reconfirmed their commitment to continue efforts to improve the global trade system, including work to reform the WTO. The very fact that everyone confirmed the need for the process and reaffirmed their readiness to work along the lines is a positive development in itself.

Positions have been coordinated, except for the United States, which always has a special opinion. In fact, the US delegation was open about it from the outset. Everyone knows the current Administration's stance on the Paris Accords. Nevertheless, all the other participants in the forum confirmed their readiness to implement the agreements under the Paris Accords.

Actually, I think there is also a positive moment in the US position too, since the Americans said they were ready to work on the environmental agenda under their own programme. We have to read the final wording but the fact that the Americans say they also want to contribute to solving environmental issues is a positive thing, in my view.

As to Russia, we spoke about it a number of times and we reaffirmed that at the forum again and also agreed on that in the final document. We are going to fully comply with our commitments. In the nearest future we will begin the ratification of these agreements and will conduct the necessary domestic procedures. These issues are highly relevant for us.

I stated this at the last plenary session. Let me remind you that according to the Federal Service for Hydrometeorology and Environmental Monitoring, the warming in Russia is happening 2.5 times faster than the average global warming. This is a major challenge for us. We must realise that. This is the reason for floods, and for permafrost thawing in the areas where we have fairly big cities. We must be able to understand how to react to the climate changes underway there.

In this connection, I informed my colleagues on our national programme in the sphere of environment, a transition to the best available technologies in this area, as well as on a number of other measures we are taking in this field.

Next, it is crucial for us, and I think it is also a very positive thing - we all know that the Internet is regulated in various ways by different countries. Nevertheless, all the G20 summit participants concluded that we must do everything to prevent negative information that is related to terrorism from spreading online. It must be careful joint work that is utterly important not only for the G20 nations but also for the whole world. The major trends that I have just listed are of interest to us and they all are part of our priorities.

To be continued.