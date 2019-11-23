President of Russia : Working meeting with Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Gordeyev

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Good evening, Mr Gordeyev.
Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Gordeyev Gordeyev AlexeiDeputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation : Good evening.
Vladimir Putin: Shall we start with the results of the year?
Alexei Gordeyev: Yes, I would like to brief you.
The agricultural year is nearing completion. I should say this was a good, successful year. Speaking about such indicators as gross yield of all grains, it totalled 120 million tonnes, which is 6 percent more than last year. That includes 75 million tonnes of wheat. It offers us a good export potential and we will be among the world's leading wheat exporters.
I would like to name the regions that made the greatest contribution: Krasnodar Territory, Rostov Region, Stavropol Territory, and Kursk and Voronezh regions. We had good yields of practically all crops. I can single out just several items: sugar beet - 53 million tonnes, a 25 percent growth and the country's all-time record. Let me remind you that 20 years ago, 85 percent of sugar in the consumption structure was imported. Today, we are confident sugar exporters.
The potato harvest showed a 9 percent growth, vegetables - 20 percent, and fruit - 15 percent. All that will make it possible to have good stable prices in the consumer market and to speed up import substitution.
