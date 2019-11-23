Log in
President of Russia : Working meeting with Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Gordeyev

11/23/2019 | 01:58pm EST

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Good evening, Mr Gordeyev.

Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Gordeyev Gordeyev AlexeiDeputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation : Good evening.

Vladimir Putin: Shall we start with the results of the year?

Alexei Gordeyev: Yes, I would like to brief you.

The agricultural year is nearing completion. I should say this was a good, successful year. Speaking about such indicators as gross yield of all grains, it totalled 120 million tonnes, which is 6 percent more than last year. That includes 75 million tonnes of wheat. It offers us a good export potential and we will be among the world's leading wheat exporters.

I would like to name the regions that made the greatest contribution: Krasnodar Territory, Rostov Region, Stavropol Territory, and Kursk and Voronezh regions. We had good yields of practically all crops. I can single out just several items: sugar beet - 53 million tonnes, a 25 percent growth and the country's all-time record. Let me remind you that 20 years ago, 85 percent of sugar in the consumption structure was imported. Today, we are confident sugar exporters.

The potato harvest showed a 9 percent growth, vegetables - 20 percent, and fruit - 15 percent. All that will make it possible to have good stable prices in the consumer market and to speed up import substitution.

To be continued.

Disclaimer

The President of Russia published this content on 23 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 November 2019 18:57:03 UTC
