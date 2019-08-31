Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

President of Russia : Working meeting with Head of Chechen Republic Ramzan Kadyrov

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/31/2019 | 09:27am EDT

Ramzan Kadyrov thanked the President on behalf of the elders, theologians, ulama and muftis for his support of the Islamic community. He said the republic was looking forward to the President's visit and noted that the economic situation is favourable and has vastly improved since Mr Putin's last visit, with efforts being taken to resolve social issues.

The President emphasised that Chechnya is developing rapidly and the situation has fundamentally changed due to the efforts and talents of the Chechen people and the consistent work of the republic's head. Vladimir Putin said he would be pleased to see how the republic is developing.

According to Ramzan Kadyrov, last year the region's GDP amounted to over 197 billion rubles. In this year's first six months, investment in fixed capital grew by 127 percent. Work is underway to implement 628 projects worth 228 billion rubles, which makes it possible to create 20,000 jobs. The unemployment rate has fallen to 8 percent. As part of the national projects, construction and reconstruction of over 100 economic and social facilities is underway, of which 30 have almost been completed.

Mr Putin and Mr Kadyrov also discussed preparations for the new academic year. According to the head of the republic, all the 470 secondary schools are ready and will welcome 282,000 students, including 33,800 first-graders.

Disclaimer

The President of Russia published this content on 31 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2019 13:26:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:27aPRESIDENT OF RUSSIA : Working meeting with Head of Chechen Republic Ramzan Kadyrov
PU
07:25aU.S. imposes sanctions on people, firms it says helped North Korea evade sanctions
RE
06:59aNew Austrian central bank head sets out hawkish line for ECB
RE
06:41aECB's De Cos sees risks to euro growth, says Brexit a major concern
RE
06:31aEXCLUSIVE : Messaging app Telegram moves to protect identity of Hong Kong protesters
RE
05:30aIran official says U.S. showing 'some flexibility' on oil sales
RE
04:55aTunisia central bank holds key interest rate unchanged at 7.75 pct
RE
04:26aSouth Africa's rand firmer, trade hopes lift stocks to 3-week high
RE
04:13aChina's factory activity shrinks for fourth month as trade woes deepen
RE
04:12aChina's factory activity shrinks for fourth month as trade woes deepen
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Sweden to introduce bank tax to fund defence boost
2Iran official says U.S. showing 'some flexibility' on oil sales
3Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Verb Technology Co..
4ION GEOPHYSICAL CORP : ION GEOPHYSICAL : District Court sides with ION, orders new trial as to lost profits in..
5IDORSIA LTD : Phase 2 data of aprocitentan, Idorsia's dual endothelin receptor antagonist, presented at ESC 20..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group