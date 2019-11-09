Log in
President of United States : Donald J. Trump Amends 2012 New Mexico Disaster Declaration

11/09/2019 | 10:50am EST

Yesterday, President Donald J. Trump made additional disaster assistance available to the Santa Clara Pueblo by authorizing an increase in the level of Federal funding for Public Assistance projects undertaken as a result of flooding during the period of June 22 to July 12, 2012.

Under former President Obama's major disaster declaration issued for the State of New Mexico on August 24, 2012, Federal funding was made available for Public Assistance and Hazard Mitigation at 75 percent Federal funding of total eligible costs.

Under President Trump's order, the Federal share for Public Assistance has been increased to 90 percent of the total eligible costs for the Santa Clara Pueblo.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION MEDIA SHOULD CONTACT: FEMA NEWS DESK AT (202) 646-3272 OR FEMA-NEWS-DESK@FEMA.DHS.GOV

Disclaimer

President of the United States published this content on 09 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 November 2019 15:49:01 UTC
