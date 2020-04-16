President of United States : Donald J. Trump Announces Guidelines for Opening Up America Again

This morning, President Donald J. Trump convened two bipartisan dialogues with Members of the Opening Up America Again Congressional Group to discuss the next chapter of the COVID-19 recovery. This afternoon the President celebrated the vital role truckers play in keeping America well-stocked. Later, the President discussed his health-based vision for putting our Nation back to work with America's Governors. This evening, President Trump continued his unprecedented level of access to the American people at a press conference where he presented his guidelines on the three phases of Opening Up America Again. President Trump remains a tireless fighter for the American people and will continue to take decisive actions to keep our Nation healthy and prosperous.

Learn more about the guidelines at WhiteHouse.gov/OpeningAmerica.