President of United States : Donald J. Trump Announces Intent to Appoint Individuals to Key Administration Posts

Today, President Donald J. Trump announced his intent to appoint the following individuals to be Members of the President's Council of Advisors on Science and Technology:

Shannon Blunt of Missouri

Dorota Grejner-Brzezinska of Ohio

Today, President Donald J. Trump announced his intent to appoint the following individuals to be Members of the Cultural Property Advisory Committee:

Ricardo St. Hilaire of New Hampshire, (Archeology) for the remainder of a three-year term expiring April 25, 2021.

Anthony Carroll Wisniewski of Maryland (Public Representative) for the remainder of a three-year term expiring April 25, 2022.