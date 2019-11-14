Log in
President of United States : Donald J. Trump Announces Intent to Appoint Individuals to Key Administration Posts

11/14/2019 | 01:10pm EST

Today, President Donald J. Trump announced his intent to appoint the following individuals to be Members of the President's Council of Advisors on Science and Technology:

  • Shannon Blunt of Missouri
  • Dorota Grejner-Brzezinska of Ohio

Today, President Donald J. Trump announced his intent to appoint the following individuals to be Members of the Cultural Property Advisory Committee:

Ricardo St. Hilaire of New Hampshire, (Archeology) for the remainder of a three-year term expiring April 25, 2021.

Anthony Carroll Wisniewski of Maryland (Public Representative) for the remainder of a three-year term expiring April 25, 2022.

Disclaimer

President of the United States published this content on 14 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 November 2019 18:09:04 UTC
