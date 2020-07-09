President of United States : Donald J. Trump Announces Intent to Appoint Individuals to Key Administration Posts

Today, President Donald J. Trump announced his intent to appoint the following individuals to be Members of the President's Advisory Commission on Hispanic Prosperity:

John Sanchez, of New Mexico, as Chair.

Casandra Lynn Garcia, of Texas.

Mario Rodriguez, of California.

Alfredo Ortiz, of Georgia.

David Olivencia, of Indiana.

Robert I. Unanue, of Texas.

Steve Cortes, of Illinois.

Jesus Marquez, of Nevada.

Chris Garcia, of California.

Jose Fuentes, of Maryland.

Lourdes Aguirre, of Florida.

Arturo Porzecanski, of New York.