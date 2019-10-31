Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

President of United States : Donald J. Trump Announces Intent to Nominate Individual to a Key Administration Post

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/31/2019 | 05:52pm EDT

Today, President Donald J. Trump announced his intent to nominate the following individual to a key position in his Administration:

Stephen E. Biegun of Michigan, to be Deputy Secretary of State.

Stephen E. Biegun is the United States Special Representative for North Korea at the Department of State, where he directs all United States policy on North Korea. Prior to returning to government service in 2018, Mr. Biegun served as Vice President of International Governmental Relations for Ford Motor Company, where he was a third-generation Ford employee. At Ford, he led an 80-person team located across 20 countries and was responsible for global trade strategy and international risk assessment. Mr. Biegun has more than two decades of service in the Executive and Legislative Branches of government. In Congress, he served as national security advisor to Senate Majority Leader Bill Frist, as Chief of Staff of the United States Senate Committee on Foreign Relations, and as a senior staff member of the United States House of Representatives Committee on Foreign Affairs. At the White House, he served as the National Security Council Executive Secretary, a senior staff position under National Security Advisor Condoleezza Rice. A graduate of the University of Michigan, Mr. Biegun is a member of the Council on Foreign Relations and has served on the boards of the National Bureau of Asian Research, the U.S.-ASEAN Business Council, the U.S.-Russia Foundation for Economic Development and the Rule of Law, and Freedom House.

Disclaimer

President of the United States published this content on 31 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2019 21:51:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:57pKANSAS CORN FARMERS : Speak Up During EPA Ethanol Comment Period
PU
05:52pU S BUREAU OF CENSUS : PRESS RELEASE | OCTOBER 31, 2019 Preliminary Results from the 2019 Census Test The U.S. Census Bureau published preliminary results today from the 2019 Census Test.
PU
05:52pPRESIDENT OF UNITED STATES : Donald J. Trump Announces Intent to Nominate Individual to a Key Administration Post
PU
05:47pPinterest quarterly revenue, forecast disappoint; shares plunge
RE
05:46pPinterest quarterly revenue, forecast disappoint; shares plunge
RE
05:44pUK will not appoint new BoE chief before Dec. 12 election - official
RE
05:37pNew Wells Fargo CEO says he wants to fix problems, isn’t a 'wallflower'
RE
05:32pEXCLUSIVE : Hedge fund Sachem Head pushes Instructure to explore a sale - sources
RE
05:32pWeWork, former CEO Adam Neumann accused of pregnancy discrimination
RE
05:28pUtilities Up as Treasury Yields Retreat -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY : KRAFT HEINZ : beats profit estimates, plans to boost marketing; shares surge
2ING GROEP N.V. : ING GROEP N : posts lower third-quarter underly pretax profit as costs rise
3BNP PARIBAS : BNP Paribas quarterly profit falls less than expected
4ALTRIA GROUP : ALTRIA : Cuts Value of Juul Stake by $4.5 Billion -- 2nd Update
5METALLURGICAL CORPORATION OF CHINA L : Massive mining waste dams could pose deadly risks, say investors

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group