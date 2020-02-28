President of United States : Donald J. Trump Announces Intent to Nominate and Appoint Individuals to Key Administration Posts

Log in
02/28/2020 | 06:40pm EST
Today, President Donald J. Trump announced his intent to nominate the following individuals to key positions in his Administration:

Christopher T. Hanson of Michigan, to be a Member of the Nuclear Regulatory Commission for the remainder of a five-year term expiring June 30, 2024.

Christopher Hanson is an energy policy professional with more than two decades of experience in nuclear energy, fuel cycle, security, and radioactive waste issues. He currently serves as a Professional Staff Member on the Senate Appropriations Committee.

Before working in the Senate, Mr. Hanson served as a Senior Advisor in the Department of Energy's Office of Nuclear Energy. Mr. Hanson also served as a consultant at Booz Allen Hamilton where he led multiple engagements for government and industry. Mr. Hanson earned master's degrees from Yale Divinity School and Yale School of Forestry and Environmental Studies, where he focused on ethics and natural resource economics.

He earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Religious Studies from Valparaiso University in Valparaiso, Indiana.

Kenneth J. Braithwaite of Pennsylvania to be the Secretary of the Navy.

Kenneth Braithwaite currently serves as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America to the Kingdom of Norway.

Ambassador Braithwaite is a distinguished 27-year veteran of the United States Navy and United States Navy Reserve. Ambassador Braithwaite completed his military service in 2011 as the Navy's Vice Chief of Information. Additionally, he served as Commanding Officer, Joint Public Affairs Expeditionary Support Element (Reserve), Joint Forces Command. In that role, he deployed to Pakistan as the overall Director of Strategic Communications supporting the work of the American Embassy.

Ambassador Braithwaite also served as Group Senior Vice President for Vizient, Executive Director of Delaware Valley Healthcare Council, Vice President of Government Affairs for Ascension Health, and State Director to United States Senator Arlen Specter (R-PA).

Ambassador Braithwaite received a Bachelor of Science degree from the United States Naval Academy, his pilot wings as a Naval Aviator, and a master's degree in Government Administration from the University of Pennsylvania.

Today, President Donald J. Trump announced his intent to appoint the following individual to a key position in his Administration:

Kendel S. Ehrlich of Maryland, to be the Director of the Office of Sex Offenders, Sentencing, Monitoring, Apprehending, Registering, and Tracking, Department of Justice.

Disclaimer

President of the United States published this content on 28 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2020 23:39:00 UTC
