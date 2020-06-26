Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

President of United States : Donald J. Trump Is Combating Violence and Protecting America's Monuments, Memorials, and Statues

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/26/2020 | 08:38pm EDT
Quote

They're tearing down statues, desecrating monuments, and purging dissenters. It's not the behavior of a peaceful political movement; it's the behavior of totalitarians and tyrants and people that don't love our country.

Donald J. Trump

President of the United States

DEFENDING OUR SHARED HISTORY: President Donald J. Trump is taking action to defend our Nation's historical monuments, statues, and memorials.

  • President Trump has signed an Executive Order that ensures that any person or group that destroys or vandalizes a monument, memorial, or statue is prosecuted to the fullest extent.
  • United States law authorizes a penalty of up to 10 years imprisonment for the willful injury of Federal property.
  • The Executive Order also directs that those who incite violence and illegal activity are prosecuted to the fullest extent under the law.
  • State and local law enforcement agencies that fail to protect monuments, memorials, and statues will be subject to the withholding of Federal support.
  • The Attorney General will take all appropriate action against individuals and organizations found to have participated in unlawful acts-related to rioting and the destruction of Federal property.
  • The Federal Government will ensure personnel are available across the Nation to assist with the protection of Federal monuments, memorials, statues, and property.
COMBATING VIOLENT EXTREMISM: The President is fulfilling his duty to defend the life, property, and rights of the American people.
  • President Trump will not tolerate the rampant violence and destruction that has occurred over the last 5 weeks.
  • Left-wing extremists are rioting, looting, and calling for the destruction of the United States system of government.
  • Through mob intimidation, these violent extremists are attempting to impose their ideology on the law-abiding citizens of this country.
  • Some State and local governments are failing their citizens by not distinguishing between peaceful protest and violent chaos.
STANDING UP TO SENSELESS DESTRUCTION: In recent weeks we have seen rioters senselessly deface and destroy historical sites, monuments, and statues.
  • Rioters have defaced and torn down monuments and statues honoring some of the most important figures in our Nation's storied history.
  • In Portland, mobs tore down statues of our Founding Fathers-George Washington and Thomas Jefferson.
  • In San Francisco, rioters tore down a statue honoring Ulysses S. Grant.
  • There are even calls to remove statues of Abraham Lincoln in Boston and Washington, D.C.
  • A statue of Hans Christian Heg, who died fighting for the Union Army during the civil war, was torn down in Wisconsin.
  • These monuments memorialize the history we all share as Americans, and they deserve to be defended for future generations.

Disclaimer

President of the United States published this content on 26 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2020 00:33:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:22aDelta will warn pilots about possible furloughs, offers early retirement
RE
06/26Trump Signs Executive Order to Increase Penalties for Damaging Monuments -- 3rd Update
DJ
06/26BANK OF JAMAICA : Swap Results 26 June 2020
PU
06/26GLOBALDATA : US petrochemical industry forced to rethink investment decisions amid COVID-19 pandemic, says GlobalData
PU
06/26IMF INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND : Executive Board Approves 12-month US$5.2 Billion Stand-By Arrangement for Egypt HTML File
PU
06/26Telegram to pay $18.5 million, return investor money to settle SEC charges
RE
06/26GM seeks U.S. appeals court ruling to continue legal fight with Fiat Chrysler
RE
06/26Facebook will label newsworthy posts that break rules as ad boycott widens
RE
06/26PRESIDENT OF UNITED STATES : Donald J. Trump Is Combating Violence and Protecting America's Monuments, Memorials, and Statues
PU
06/26Coke, Unilever join Facebook ad boycott
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1THE COCA-COLA COMPANY : COCA COLA : Statement on Social Media Platform Pause
2SAINT JEAN CARBON INC. : SAINT JEAN CARBON : ASC alleges Saint Jean Carbon Inc. and Paul Anthony Ogilvie breac..
3THE CARLYLE GROUP INC. : CARLYLE LP : and Piramal Pharma Sign Agreement on a 20% Strategic Growth Investment
4Burden of COVID-19 on the Market & Rehabilitation Plan | Shoe Care Products Market 2019-2023 | Growing Foot..
5SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED : SINGAPORE AIRLINES : Thai low-cost airline NokScoot shuts down amid losses

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group