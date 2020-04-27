President of United States : Donald J. Trump Is Ensuring States Have The Testing Capacity Needed To Safely Open Up America Again

SAFELY OPENING UP AMERICA AGAIN: President Donald J. Trump and his Administration are taking steps to ensure States have the testing system required to reopen our Nation.

President Trump is releasing his Administration's blueprint for State testing plans and rapid response programs. This follows the release of President Trump's Opening Up America Again guidelines on April 16, 2020.

The blueprint describes the roles and responsibilities, as well as core objectives, for the robust State testing plans and rapid response programs needed by States to safely reopen.

To meet the country's testing needs, the blueprint describes a partnership between Federal, State, local, and tribal governments, and the private sector.

As we continue to gradually open up our Nation, testing will be crucial to give the American people the confidence they need to resume their economic, social, and religious lives.

This roadmap will help States maximize testing capacity and protect the health and safety of their people as we begin to reopen and beyond.

HISTORIC TESTING REGIME: The Trump Administration has successfully scaled a robust testing regime that is able to meet the massive needs of a nationwide pandemic.

President Trump and his Administration have responded to the coronavirus threat by scaling up the largest testing system anywhere in the world.

Starting from scratch, the Trump Administration has performed more than 5.4 million tests in less than 45 days - far more than any other nation. In hotspots, we are testing more Americans per capita than most other major countries.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued 70 emergency authorizations for new tests, including 8 for serological tests.

Federal agencies, including the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), have surged millions of new tests and supplies to hospitals, the Indian Health Service, and other testing locations across the Nation.

COMBATING THE INVISIBLE ENEMY: President Trump has worked tirelessly to mobilize the vast resources of our Nation in order to fight the coronavirus outbreak.