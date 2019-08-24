President of United States : Donald J. Trump Will Work with G7 Allies to Build a Future of Opportunity and Promise for All Our Nations

WORKING WITH G7 PARTNERS: President Donald J. Trump will meet with leaders of G7 nations to further our cooperation and relations with several of the world's largest economies.

President Trump will work with our partners during this year's G7 to chart a course for growth and prosperity around the world.

President Trump will use the G7 as an opportunity to work with our fellow G7 nations to: Promote economic prosperity based on President Trump's pro-growth model. Tackle the rise of unfair trade practices to achieve free, fair, and reciprocal trade. Encourage the economic empowerment of women around the world. Lead sustainable development and security efforts. Incentivize innovation in the global economy. Support economic growth, energy security, and responsible environmental protection.



PROMOTING GROWTH AND PROSPERITY: America's economic revival under President Trump is an example for other nations to follow.

President Trump has led the way in enacting pro-jobs, pro-growth policies that generate prosperity for all citizens.

President Trump's policies are adding millions of new jobs to our economy and bringing American industries back to life. More than 6 million jobs have been added since President Trump's election. More than $800 billion has been brought back to the United States since the President's historic tax cuts.

The President wants other nations to share in our success and urges leaders around the world to implement policies like tax reform and deregulation that promote strong economic growth.

Growth and prosperity in other nations is good for the United States - we benefit when strong, stable markets for American goods exist worldwide.

ACHIEVING FREE, FAIR, AND RECIPROCAL TRADE: President Trump is committed to promoting free, fair, and reciprocal trade for both the United States and the world.

The President is committed to working with our G7 partners to tackle the rise of unfair trade practices.

It is vital that we work together to combat unfair practices like industrial subsidies, state-directed economic activity, forced technology transfer, and more.

The United States is committed to achieving reforms to the World Trade Organization (WTO) that ensure the organization functions as originally agreed by its members. Wealthy countries should not be able to take advantage of WTO rules by claiming to be 'developing' in order to gain an unfair advantage.



PRIORITIZING WOMEN'S ECONOMIC EMPOWERMENT: President Trump wants to ensure that all women are empowered to fully and freely participate in the global economy.

At the G7, the United States will reaffirm our strong commitment to the economic empowerment of women around the globe and urge other nations to do the same.

The Trump Administration has launched a number of initiatives - like the Women's Global Development and Prosperity (W-GDP) Initiative spearheaded by Advisor to the President Ivanka Trump - that seek to empower women.

Nations that empower women to participate fully in civic and economic life are more prosperous and peaceful - benefiting us all.

The United States seeks to eliminate barriers that hinder women from fully and freely participating in their local economies.

LEADING ON DEVELOPMENT AND SECURITY: The United States is committed to supporting responsible development and security assistance.

President Trump is committed to implementing sustainable, private-sector-led economic development programs that will help grow the developing world. President Trump signed the BUILD Act to reform, expand, and modernize our country's development finance tools to spur private-sector-led development. Through programs like Prosper Africa initiative, we are working with the private sector to produce sustainable and transparent development. State-led economic development models - as opposed to private-sector-led - often saddle countries with unsustainable debt.

The United States applauds the efforts of our partners and the international community to promote peace and stability in Africa. In recent years, the United States has provided billions to help provide security assistance in the Sahel region.



ENCOURAGING INNOVATION: America has the most innovative economy in the world, led by President Trump's policies aimed at encouraging entrepreneurship and ingenuity.

President Trump believes that countries should adopt policies that enhance, not stifle, innovation and embrace digitization, data, and competitive technologies. Emerging technologies, like artificial intelligence, will have a positive, meaningful impact on the American people.

We should promote positive development through new technologies, while also ensuring these technologies are not misused to repress the rights of citizens.

President Trump is committed to working with other countries to find solutions to the challenges presented by the increasing digitalization of the global economy.

The United States condemns the actions of countries who unfairly and unilaterally punish American digital companies.

TAKING A BALANCED APPROACH: President Trump is advancing an all-of-the-above energy policy that balances economic growth, energy security, and environmental stewardship.