President of United States : Joint Statement by President Donald J. Trump and President Andrzej Duda of the Republic of Poland

Through United States-Poland Strategic Partnership

Poland and the United States share a common history and set of values that both nations hold dear. Recognizing that the international order is being challenged, the time is now for our nations to become stronger and more enduring strategic partners.

Together, we celebrate the centennial of Poland's recovery of its independence as well as commemorate the forthcoming 30th anniversary of the defeat of communism and the 20th anniversary of Poland's membership in NATO.

We reaffirm our respect for and commitment to common democratic values and principles, including freedom, independent institutions, and human rights.

We express our deep conviction that further development of our trade, defense, and energy ties will strengthen the security of our two countries and the entire transatlantic area.

We acknowledge the significant progress made in implementing the 2008 Declaration on Strategic Cooperation between the United States of America and the Republic of Poland, while recognizing the importance of the principles and mechanisms it has established.

Security and defense cooperation

A strong and free Europe is of vital importance to the United States and Poland. A deeper, more collaborative U.S.-Polish security partnership and enhanced U.S.-Polish resolve is critical in meeting the current security threats and challenges to our shared security, and to ensure sustained stability as well as economic prosperity and development. This partnership is critical in light of growing security challenges characterized by aggressive Russian behavior, global proliferation of weapons of mass destruction, terrorism, organized smuggling of immigrants and tensions in the Middle East.

Therefore, Poland and the United States will enhance co-operation and deepen our military-to-military ties, intelligence, law enforcement, and other security relations. We will intensify joint training and exercises, strengthen cooperation among military units as well as enhance sharing of experiences and know-how, inter alia by exchanging military personnel in command structures, education centers and training facilities. We will further our defense technology and industry partnership in areas that are critical to regional defense and deterrence, including facilitating access to any high-end defense technologies and armaments that the U.S. deems possible.

In line with the Washington Treaty and in the spirit of Polish-American strategic cooperation, we reaffirm our commitment to collective defense, to develop our individual capacity to resist armed attacks, and to maintain transatlantic security and stability. We are determined to work together and with our Allies to adapt the North Atlantic Alliance to an evolving security environment in which we face enduring challenges from all strategic directions.

Poland and the United States welcome progress made by Allied Heads of State and Government since 2014 and are committed to implementing the decisions made at the July 2018 NATO Summit in Brussels. Both countries reaffirm their commitment to Article 5 of the Washington Treaty as well as the principle of fair burden-sharing. Recognizing NATO Enhanced and Tailored Forward Presence in the Eastern Flank and the U.S. European Deterrence Initiative, Poland and the United States commits to explore options for an increased U.S. military role in Poland and we will intensify our consultations to determine the concept's feasibility. The results of these efforts will contribute to the defense not only of Central and Eastern Europe, but also of the whole Alliance.

Poland is implementing a long term plan to modernize its Armed Forces and is steadily increasing its defense spending up to 2.5% of its GDP. The United States welcomes Poland's commitment as an example for other Allies to mirror. We further value the U.S. deployment of the Aegis Ashore base in Poland as a cornerstone of the missile defense infrastructure in Europe and its important role in NATO's security architecture.

Energy

Poland and the United States will enhance cooperation on energy security. We will explore new opportunities stemming from the transformation of energy markets and we will work to ensure better energy diversification of Europe, in which private enterprise should play a key role. We will continue to coordinate our efforts to counter energy projects that threaten our mutual security, such as Nord Stream 2. Both Poland and the United States will support expanded efforts to enhance energy cooperation and diversification, including nuclear energy.

Acknowledging the enormous potential for energy cooperation between the United States and Poland, both sides have committed to establish the 'U.S.-Poland Strategic Dialogue on Energy.' Our two nations will continue to support governmental exchanges on energy issues to advance bilateral cooperation and reach a common view on matters of vital interest to both countries.

Trade, investments, research and innovations

Free, fair, and reciprocal trade is as vital to our bilateral relationship as defense and security. Mutually beneficial economic relations generate growth and create jobs on both sides of the Atlantic.

We welcome the impressive progress our two countries' business ties have made and recognize the importance of U.S. investments in Poland and the growing interest of Polish companies in the U.S. market. Our governments will work aggressively to fill the untapped potential, including through the Three Seas Initiative, which will further these goals with countries across this region of Europe.

We further believe that a level playing field and non-discriminatory treatment is essential for successful investment, and we intend to work together to resolve business disputes expeditiously and amicably.

We also recognize the vital role research and innovation plays in our economic growth. Acknowledging potential benefits stemming from the pairing U.S. investment with high‑tech skills in Poland, we will support efforts to strengthen partnerships in technology and science.

DONALD J. TRUMP ANDRZEJ DUDA

President of the United States of America President of the Republic of Poland

September 18, 2018

Washington, D.C.