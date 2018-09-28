Log in
President of United States : Joint Statement of the United States and Chile

09/28/2018 | 11:12pm CEST

In Washington D.C., today, President Donald J. Trump and President Sebastian Piñera of Chile held their first official meeting. The two leaders affirmed their commitment to strengthening their bilateral economic relationship and to cooperating on regional challenges, such as the crises in Venezuela and Nicaragua.

The United States and Chile share common values and a commitment to a more enduring strategic partnership.

The two leaders discussed critical regional security and governance matters, and reinforced the importance of strengthening freedom, democracy, respect for human rights, and good governance in the Americas. The United States and Chile urge Venezuela's leaders to immediately allow desperately needed international humanitarian aid into the country and to take responsible steps towards restoring democracy in Venezuela.

President Trump and President Piñera, recognizing the success of the United States-Chile Free Trade Agreement, reaffirmed a shared commitment to expand fair and reciprocal bilateral trade and to seek ways to increase cooperation on science, technology, and innovation efforts.

Strong trade and commerce benefit both countries and present opportunities to diversify energy infrastructure and advance cybersecurity. Both leaders believe that a level playing field and non-discriminatory treatment is essential for successful investment.

Yesterday, senior officials from the United States and Chile signed a framework to advance energy sector cooperation, promote investment in infrastructure, and strengthen energy security and economic prosperity.

Both leaders look forward to Chile's leadership role as the host country for the 2019 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Forum annual summit.

Disclaimer

President of the United States published this content on 28 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2018 21:11:01 UTC
