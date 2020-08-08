Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

President of United States : Memorandum on Deferring Payroll Tax Obligations in Light of the Ongoing COVID-19 Disaster

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/08/2020 | 05:24pm EDT
MEMORANDUM FOR THE SECRETARY OF THE TREASURY

SUBJECT: Deferring Payroll Tax Obligations in Light
of the Ongoing COVID-19 Disaster

By the authority vested in me as President by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, it is hereby ordered as follows:

Section1. Policy. The 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) that originated in the People's Republic of China has caused significant, sudden, and unexpected disruptions to the American economy. On March 13, 2020, I determined that the COVID-19 pandemic is of sufficient severity and magnitude to warrant an emergency declaration under section 501(b) of the Robert T. Stafford Disaster Relief and Emergency Assistance Act, 42 U.S.C. 5121-5207, and that is still the case today. American workers have been particularly hard hit by this ongoing disaster. While the Department of the Treasury has already undertaken historic efforts to alleviate the hardships of our citizens, it is clear that further temporary relief is necessary to support working Americans during these challenging times. To that end, today I am directing the Secretary of the Treasury to use his authority to defer certain payroll tax obligations with respect to the American workers most in need. This modest, targeted action will put money directly in the pockets of American workers and generate additional incentives for work and employment, right when the money is needed most.

Sec. 2. Deferring Certain Payroll Tax Obligations. The Secretary of the Treasury is hereby directed to use his authority pursuant to 26 U.S.C. 7508A to defer the withholding, deposit, and payment of the tax imposed by 26 U.S.C. 3101(a), and so much of the tax imposed by 26 U.S.C. 3201 as is attributable to the rate in effect under 26 U.S.C. 3101(a), on wages or compensation, as applicable, paid during the period of September 1, 2020, through December 31, 2020, subject to the following conditions:

(a) The deferral shall be made available with respect to any employee the amount of whose wages or compensation, as applicable, payable during any bi-weekly pay period generally is less than $4,000, calculated on a pre-tax basis, or the equivalent amount with respect to other pay periods.

(b) Amounts deferred pursuant to the implementation of this memorandum shall be deferred without any penalties, interest, additional amount, or addition to the tax.

Sec. 3. Authorizing Guidance. The Secretary of the Treasury shall issue guidance to implement this memorandum.

Sec. 4. Tax Forgiveness. The Secretary of the Treasury shall explore avenues, including legislation, to eliminate the obligation to pay the taxes deferred pursuant to the implementation of this memorandum.

Sec. 5. General Provisions. (a) Nothing in this memorandum shall be construed to impair or otherwise affect:

(i) the authority granted by law to an executive department or agency, or the head thereof; or

(ii) the functions of the Director of the Office of Management and Budget relating to budgetary, administrative, or legislative proposals.

(b) This memorandum shall be implemented consistent with applicable law and subject to the availability of appropriations.

(c) This memorandum is not intended to, and does not, create any right or benefit, substantive or procedural, enforceable at law or in equity by any party against the United States, its departments, agencies, or entities, its officers, employees, or agents, or any other person.

(d) You are authorized and directed to publish this memorandum in the Federal Register.

DONALD J. TRUMP

Disclaimer

President of the United States published this content on 08 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2020 21:23:19 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:48pCOVID-19 punishes Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway
RE
05:29pEastman Kodak's $765 million U.S. loan agreement on hold after recent allegations
RE
05:24pTrump signs coronavirus relief orders after Congress stalls
RE
05:24pMemorandum on Authorizing the Other Needs Assistance Program for Major Disaster Declarations Related to Coronavirus Disease 2019
PU
05:24pPRESIDENT OF UNITED STATES : Memorandum on Deferring Payroll Tax Obligations in Light of the Ongoing COVID-19 Disaster
PU
05:11pLibya's National Oil Corp warns of dangers at oil ports
RE
02:58pGeneral Dynamics' Bath Iron Works unit, union reach deal to end strike
RE
02:50pGeneral Dynamics says Bath Iron Works, union reach deal to end strike
RE
01:59pNOC NATIONAL OIL : National Oil Corporation (NOC) chairman speaks about the risks posed by oil blockades and the presence of mercenaries as well as the effects of the militarization of oil facilities on workers and local population safety
PU
01:50pU.S. CDC reports 4,920,369 coronavirus cases
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1RELIEF THERAPEUTICS HOLDING AG : RELIEF THERAPEUTICS : sees 60-70% chance of COVID-19 drug approval
2TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING C : Huawei to stop making flagship chipsets as U.S. pressure bites, Chinese..
3ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC. : 'Bull everything' rally leaves investors wondering what to own
4AMAZON.COM, INC. : WALL STREET WEEK AHEAD: Bargain-hunters look to U.S. real estate stocks as S&P nears record..
5BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC. : Berkshire's Profit Jumps as Market Rebound Boosts Results--Update

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group