Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

President of United States : Presidential Determination Pursuant to Section 303 of the Defense Production Act of 1950, as amended

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/22/2019 | 06:20pm EDT

MEMORANDUM FOR THE SECRETARY OF DEFENSE

SUBJECT: Presidential Determination Pursuant to
Section 303 of the Defense Production Act
of 1950, as amended

By the authority vested in me as President by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, including section 303 of the Defense Production Act of 1950, as amended (the 'Act') (50 U.S.C. 4533), I hereby determine, pursuant to section 303(a)(5) of the Act, that the domestic production capability for Rare Earth Metals and Alloys is essential to the national defense.

Without Presidential action under section 303 of the Act, United States industry cannot reasonably be expected to provide the production capability for Rare Earth Metals and Alloys adequately and in a timely manner. Further, purchases, purchase commitments, or other action pursuant to section 303 of the Act are the most cost-effective, expedient, and practical alternative method for meeting the need for this critical capability.

You are authorized and directed to publish this memorandum in the Federal Register.

DONALD J. TRUMP

Disclaimer

President of the United States published this content on 22 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2019 22:19:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:25pLG Display to invest $2.6 billion in OLED panel plant in South Korea
RE
07:24pTrump meets with tech CEOs on Huawei
RE
06:57pHuawei's U.S. research arm sends workers packing
RE
06:20pPRESIDENT OF UNITED STATES : Presidential Determination Pursuant to Section 303 of the Defense Production Act of 1950, as amended
PU
06:20pPRESIDENT OF UNITED STATES : Text of a Letter from the President to the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs and the House Committee on Financial Services
PU
06:10pPhiladelphia Energy Solutions shutting down remaining refinery units
RE
06:03pShipping companies sue Philadelphia Energy Solutions for $600,000 in unpaid bills
RE
05:55pTEXAS ANIMAL HEALTH COMMISSION : Anthrax Situational Update (No. 3)
PU
05:50pCFTC U S COMMODITY FUTURES TRADING COMMISSION : Staff, in Conjunction with the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, Clarifies the Customer Identification Program and Beneficial Ownership Obligations of Certain Introducing Brokers
PU
05:45pNAHB NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF HOME BUILDERS : Rural Housing Service Publishes Final Rule to Encourage Single-Close Loans
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1INTEL CORPORATION : APPLE IN ADVANCED TALKS TO BUY INTEL'S SMARTPHONE-MODEM CHIP BUSINESS: WSJ
2Magic Leap Set to Premiere Experimental, Spatial Computing Experience at SIGGRAPH 2019
3BANCO BRADESCO : BANCO BRADESCO : Notice to Shareholders - election of 1 alternate member to the Fiscal Counci..
4NCCAOM Announces Mina Larson, M.S., MBA, CAE as Incoming CEO
5BCI MINERALS LTD : BCI MINERALS : Quarterly Activities Report

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group