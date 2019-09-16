Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

President of United States : Presidential Message to Congress Regarding the Notification of Initiation of United States–Japan Trade Agreement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/16/2019 | 06:52pm EDT

On October 16, 2018, my Administration notified the Congress that I intended to initiate trade negotiations with Japan on a United States-Japan Trade Agreement. As stated in that notification and subsequent consultations with the Congress, my Administration proposed pursuing negotiations with Japan in stages. I am pleased to report that my Administration has reached an initial trade agreement regarding tariff barriers (the 'agreement') with Japan and I intend to enter into the agreement in the coming weeks.

Accordingly, pursuant to section 103(a)(2) of the Bipartisan Congressional Trade Priorities and Accountability Act of 2015 (Public Law 114-26, Title I) (the 'Act'), I hereby notify the Congress that I intend to enter into a trade agreement regarding tariff barriers with Japan under section 103(a) of the Act.

In addition, I also will be entering into an Executive Agreement with Japan regarding digital trade.

My Administration looks forward to continued collaboration with the Congress on further negotiations with Japan to achieve a comprehensive trade agreement that results in more fair and reciprocal trade between the United States and Japan.

DONALD J. TRUMP

THE WHITE HOUSE,
September 16, 2019.

Disclaimer

President of the United States published this content on 16 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2019 22:51:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:19pTrump says he does not want war after attack on Saudi oil facilities
RE
07:17pSouth Korea detects first African swine fever outbreak - ministry
RE
07:12pWEWORK PARENT CONSIDERS DELAYING IPO FOLLOWING PUSHBACK : sources
RE
07:11pTrump says U.S. reaches trade deals with Japan, no vote needed
RE
07:10pWeWork parent considers delaying IPO following pushback - sources
RE
07:09pOracle, VMware agree to deal on cloud technology, technical support
RE
07:07pSaudi-style drone attacks not seen as major U.S. risk, experts say
RE
06:59pElectric pickup, batteries included in GM's $7 billion pledge
RE
06:59pElectric pickup, batteries included in GM's $7 billion pledge
RE
06:52pPRESIDENT OF UNITED STATES : Presidential Message to Congress Regarding the Notification of Initiation of United States–Japan Trade Agreement
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump says he does not want war after attack on Saudi oil facilities
2Oil jumps nearly 15% in record trading after attack on Saudi facilities
3APPLE : Germany's Osram urges investors to accept $4.8 billion AMS offer
4Oil jumps nearly 15% in record trading after attack on Saudi facilities
5WEWORK PARENT CONSIDERS DELAYING IPO FOLLOWING PUSHBACK: sources

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group