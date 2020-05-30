Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

President of United States : Proclamation on National Homeownership Month, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/30/2020 | 10:45am EDT

For generations, homeownership has sustained and empowered Americans. Recently, we have been reminded that our homes are central to our health, our independence, and the well-being of our families. In response to the coronavirus outbreak, millions of Americans have transformed their homes into safe havens, virtual workplaces, classrooms, and, most importantly, places to nurture hopes and dreams for the future. During National Homeownership Month, we acknowledge the many benefits of secure and affordable homeownership.

Thanks to my Administration's swift and decisive action to assist millions of homeowners affected by the coronavirus, we have protected the wealth that hardworking Americans have built up through homeownership. To help ensure that homeowners do not lose their homes unnecessarily due to this crisis, I signed into law the unprecedented Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. This legislation provided direct cash payments to Americans and authorized mortgage-payment relief for eligible homeowners with federally backed mortgages struggling to make their payments.

As our Nation's economy begins to recover, my Administration remains focused on getting government out of the way of responsible homeownership and reforming our housing finance system. We have supported affordable homeownership by eliminating outdated and unnecessary regulations, and we are strengthening investment in underserved communities through the designation of Opportunity Zones. Through the work of the White House Council on Eliminating Regulatory Barriers to Affordable Housing, we are continuing to collaborate with States and local jurisdictions to ease the burden of regulations that needlessly hinder opportunities for Americans to become homeowners. Additionally, last year, the Department of the Treasury and the Department of Housing and Urban Development released plans to define the limited role of the Federal Government in the housing finance system, enhance taxpayer protections against future bailouts, and promote competition in the housing finance system.

This month, we renew our commitment to helping pave the way for more Americans to achieve the financial benefits and stability of homeownership. Building on the roaring success we were experiencing prior to the coronavirus pandemic, our economy will rebound and create the jobs that Americans need to achieve the American dream of owning a home.

NOW, THEREFORE, I, DONALD J. TRUMP, President of the United States of America, by virtue of the authority vested in me by the Constitution and the laws of the United States, do hereby proclaim June 2020 as National Homeownership Month.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand this
twenty-ninth day of May, in the year of our Lord two thousand twenty, and of the Independence of the United States of America the two hundred and forty-fourth.

DONALD J. TRUMP

Disclaimer

President of the United States published this content on 30 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2020 14:44:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:45aQuarterly Statistical Digest - May 2020
PU
10:45aPRESIDENT OF UNITED STATES : Proclamation on National Homeownership Month, 2020
PU
10:20aREQUEST FOR PROPOSAL CENTRAL BANK OF THE BAHAMAS NEW PREMISES PROJECT : Communications Consultancy Services
PU
09:40aSOUTH DAKOTA STATE UNIVERSITY : Teams Up With South Dakota Pork Producers Council to Support Pork Producers and Feed South Dakotans
PU
09:30aPREMIER OF GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE REPUBLIC : 2020/05/30Premier Li stresses accomplishment of tasks set in work report
PU
09:20aPRESIDENT OF REPUBLIC OF TAJIKISTAN : Working trip to Jayhun district
PU
09:10aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China's tax, fee cuts total over 906b yuan in Jan-April
PU
08:55aHong Kong officials say Trump 'completely wrong' to end city's special status
RE
08:10aUS ANNOUNCEMENT ON BREAKING TIES WITH THE WORLD HEALTH ORGANISATION : Statement by the President of the Commission Ursula von der Leyen and High Representative/Vice-President Josep Borrell
PU
08:05aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China's progress on economic resumption on May 30
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Wall Street ends mostly higher as U.S.-China spat simmers
2VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : VW Bets Big on China Electric Cars, Batteries
3UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC. : UNITED AIRLINES : cutting 13 top jobs, adding international flights in July
4ALPHABET INC. : ALPHABET : Google postpones Android 11 unveiling amid U.S. protests
5ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC. : EXCLUSIVE: Zoom plans to roll out strong encryption for paying customers

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group