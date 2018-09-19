President of United States : Readout of Vice President Mike Pence’s Meeting with Prime Minister Ukhnaa Khurelsukh of Mongolia

Vice President Mike Pence met today with Prime Minister Ukhnaa Khurelsukh of Mongolia to reiterate the strong bilateral relationship between Mongolia and the United States. The two leaders discussed their newly expanded comprehensive partnership and the U.S. Millennium Challenge Corporation's $350 million compact with Mongolia. The Vice President recognized the strong support that Mongolia has pledged to continue to provide to NATO's Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan and Mongolia's continued enforcement of UN sanctions on North Korea. The two leaders also discussed other issues of interest, including opportunities for greater bilateral trade and investment. The Vice President thanked the Prime Minister on behalf of President Trump and the American people for Mongolia's gift of $100,000 in camel hair blankets to those affected by Hurricane Florence.