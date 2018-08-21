Log in
President of United States : Readout of Vice President Mike Pence's Meeting with United Kingdom Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt

08/21/2018 | 08:37pm CEST

Vice President Mike Pence met today with Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt of the United Kingdom. Both agreed that the strong partnership and special relationship between the two countries remains critical as we continue to face global challenges. The Vice President expressed support for the United Kingdom's call for European solidarity regarding sanctions related to the use of chemical weapons and both agreed on the importance of upholding international norms against the use of chemical weapons. The Vice President and the Foreign Secretary reaffirmed a shared commitment to pursue a U.S.-U.K. bilateral trade agreement after the United Kingdom leaves the European Union.

President of the United States published this content on 21 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2018 18:36:04 UTC
