President of United States : Readout of Vice President Mike Pence's Call with Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters of New Zealand

03/16/2019 | 04:09pm EDT

Vice President Pence spoke yesterday with Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters of New Zealand. Vice President Pence expressed his condolences on behalf of the American people for the despicable terror attacks at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand. The Vice President also affirmed the President's solidarity with New Zealand and our cooperation in ensuring that all perpetrators are brought to justice. These acts of hate have no place in the diverse and tolerant society for which New Zealand is justly known.

President of the United States published this content on 16 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2019 20:08:07 UTC
