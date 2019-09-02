Log in
President of United States : Readout of Vice President Mike Pence's Meeting with President Andrzej Duda of Poland

09/02/2019 | 01:15pm EDT

The Vice President met with the President of Poland Andrzej Duda at the Presidential Palace in Warsaw, Poland. The Vice President commended President Duda for hosting world leaders to honor the sacrifice of millions of lives in the fight against Nazism, and subsequently Soviet totalitarianism, at the Commemoration of the 80th Anniversary of the Outbreak of World War II. The Vice President affirmed that the U.S.-Poland relationship has never been stronger. The Vice President highlighted the recent strengthening of our security relationship with the growing U.S. troop presence in Poland, which will bring further stability to the region, and applauded Poland's leadership in NATO by meeting its commitment to spend 2 percent of GDP on defense.

The Vice President announced that the United States looks forward to welcoming Poland as a member of the Visa Waiver Program in the coming weeks, as soon as all program requirements have been met. He also commended Poland's efforts to increase its energy supply through partnerships with U.S. companies producing liquefied natural gas. The leaders agreed that the development of 5G networks will bring economic benefits as well as security risks, and pledged to work closely together to advance implementation of the Prague Protocols on 5G Security to ensure that malign actors are kept out of developing our critical infrastructure.

Disclaimer

President of the United States published this content on 02 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2019 17:14:06 UTC
