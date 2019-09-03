Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

President of United States : Readout of Vice President Mike Pence's Meeting with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/03/2019 | 12:17pm EDT

The Vice President met today with the Taoiseach of Ireland Leo Varadkar at Farmleigh House in Dublin, Ireland. The Vice President underscored the unwavering strength of the U.S.-Ireland relationship, and highlighted the robust trade and investment ties between the United States and Ireland. The leaders discussed the current status of Brexit negotiations and its potential impact on the border of Ireland and Northern Ireland. The Vice President encouraged the European Union and United Kingdom to work together in good faith to find a solution to the challenge Brexit poses to the free flow of goods across Ireland's border with Northern Ireland. The leaders also discussed the great economic opportunities presented by a future U.S.-EU free trade agreement, and affirmed it would be mutually beneficial to work towards an agreement as soon as possible.

The Vice President commended Ireland's ongoing cooperation with the United States and NATO partners on cyber security and counter-terrorism efforts, and urged Ireland to carefully consider the risks posed by untrustworthy vendors engaged in the development of 5G telecommunications infrastructure. The leaders agreed to work together to address this issue.

Disclaimer

President of the United States published this content on 03 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2019 16:16:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:41pStocks fall as concerns over Brexit, global growth weigh
RE
12:37pCONCORDIA UNIVERSITY OF EDMONTON : Presentation – How to prepare a successful SSHRC Insight Grant application. Dr. Zdravko Marjanovic
PU
12:32pUFU ULSTER FARMERS' UNION : Confirmation of advance payments good news for farmers, says UFU
PU
12:32pNATIONAL CATTLEMEN BEEF ASSOCIATION OF UNITED ST : Young Cattle Producers Can Get More Out of 2020 Cattle Industry Convention in San Antonio
PU
12:29pSoft Manufacturing Data Pushes Treasury Yields Lower
DJ
12:27pOil & Money conference rebrands to reflect energy transition
RE
12:27pMAG MEDICAL ASSOCIATION OF GEORGIA : member to compete in food challenge to battle neurological diseases
PU
12:24p'No deal' Brexit would cost at least £13 billion in UK sales to the EU - U.N.
RE
12:22pU.S. Chamber CEO sees enough votes for Congress to pass USMCA - CNBC
RE
12:17pPRESIDENT OF UNITED STATES : Readout of Vice President Mike Pence's Meeting with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC : SPARK THERAPEUTICS : Roche, Spark again extend $4.3 billion takeover offer
2WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS: Top Energy News of the Day
3BITTIUM OYJ : BITTIUM OYJ : Received a Purchase Order for Software-Defined Tough SDR™ Radios and TAC WIN..
4XIAOMI CORP : XIAOMI : China's Xiaomi plans $1.5 billion buyback to arrest stock tumble
5HASBRO, INC : HASBRO : Marvel superheroes power up Lego's sales

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group