Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

President of United States : Readout of the Vice President’s Phone Call with President Lenin Moreno of the Republic of Ecuador

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/21/2018 | 01:39am CEST

Vice President Mike Pence spoke by phone today with Ecuadorian President Lenin Moreno to discuss the positive bilateral relationship between the United States and Ecuador. The two leaders recognized significant progress made in multiple areas since the Vice President visited in June, including security cooperation and counternarcotics efforts, which have already resulted in the seizure of tons of illicit drugs. The two leaders also discussed regional efforts to resolve the devastating crisis in Venezuela, and the Vice President commended President Moreno for recent steps Ecuador has taken to further isolate the Maduro regime and support democracy and human rights in Venezuela. Vice President Pence expressed support for Ecuador's economic reform agenda, noting important progress already underway to cut spending and promote transparency, and encouraged a continuation of this effort.

Disclaimer

President of the United States published this content on 20 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2018 23:38:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:50aJapan inflation ticks up but BOJ's target remains elusive
RE
01:49aAdobe to buy marketing software firm Marketo for $4.75 billion
RE
01:49aWORLD BANK : In Northern Nigeria, Online Skills Help Youth, Women Tap New Opportunities
PU
01:49aCFTC U S COMMODITY FUTURES TRADING COMMISSION : to Hold an Open Commission Meeting on September 27, 2018
PU
01:39aPRESIDENT OF UNITED STATES : Readout of the Vice President’s Phone Call with President Lenin Moreno of the Republic of Ecuador
PU
01:09aIMF INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND : Staff Concludes Visit to Moldova
PU
01:09aIMF INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND : Statement by the IMF Managing Director on Georgia
PU
01:09aIMF INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND : Transcript of IMF Press Briefing
PU
12:34aOFFICE OF PRIME MINISTER OF CANADA : Prime Minister to lead Canadian delegation to United Nations General Assembly in New York
PU
12:25aCanada's Canopy Rivers secures C$1.6 billion valuation in trading debut
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NAFTA deal not yet in sight, Canada stands firm on auto tariffs
2MEDTRONIC PLC : MEDTRONIC : to Acquire Mazor Robotics
3TILRAY INC : TILRAY : Wild Ride Continues with 18 Percent Stock Dip
4ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC : ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC. : Announces Election of Directors
5CONTROLADORA VUELA CO AVCN SA CV : CONTROLADORA VUELA AVCN CV : Volaris reports changes in position of Executi..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.