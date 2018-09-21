President of United States : Readout of the Vice President’s Phone Call with President Lenin Moreno of the Republic of Ecuador

Vice President Mike Pence spoke by phone today with Ecuadorian President Lenin Moreno to discuss the positive bilateral relationship between the United States and Ecuador. The two leaders recognized significant progress made in multiple areas since the Vice President visited in June, including security cooperation and counternarcotics efforts, which have already resulted in the seizure of tons of illicit drugs. The two leaders also discussed regional efforts to resolve the devastating crisis in Venezuela, and the Vice President commended President Moreno for recent steps Ecuador has taken to further isolate the Maduro regime and support democracy and human rights in Venezuela. Vice President Pence expressed support for Ecuador's economic reform agenda, noting important progress already underway to cut spending and promote transparency, and encouraged a continuation of this effort.