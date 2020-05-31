President of United States : Remarks by President Trump Before Air Force One Departure

Joint Base Andrews
Prince George's County, Maryland
12:56 P.M. EDT
THE PRESIDENT: So we're going to watch the rocket launch. There's a 50/50 chance. We don't know. Depends on weather and other things. It's very delicate but very amazing. So we're going over, and we'll be back in a little while. But we want to watch the rocket launch. We've come a long way. It was dead as doornails, and now it's the most vibrant place in the world for that. And so I look forward to it.
I guess you're traveling with me, so maybe we'll see you on the plane. We have a lot of great things happening.
I think that, before I leave, I want to thank Secret Service. They were incredible last night at the White House. They handled that group of Antifa, or whoever they were - radical left. They handled it very well. They handled it very, very well. They handled it incredibly. And we owe a lot to Secret Service. They're incredible men and women.
I'll see you on the plane. Thank you.
END 12:57 P.M. EDT
Disclaimer
President of the United States published this content on 30 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2020 15:30:47 UTC