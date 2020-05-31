President of United States : Remarks by President Trump Before Air Force One Departure

Joint Base Andrews

Prince George's County, Maryland

12:56 P.M. EDT

THE PRESIDENT: So we're going to watch the rocket launch. There's a 50/50 chance. We don't know. Depends on weather and other things. It's very delicate but very amazing. So we're going over, and we'll be back in a little while. But we want to watch the rocket launch. We've come a long way. It was dead as doornails, and now it's the most vibrant place in the world for that. And so I look forward to it.

I guess you're traveling with me, so maybe we'll see you on the plane. We have a lot of great things happening.

I think that, before I leave, I want to thank Secret Service. They were incredible last night at the White House. They handled that group of Antifa, or whoever they were - radical left. They handled it very well. They handled it very, very well. They handled it incredibly. And we owe a lot to Secret Service. They're incredible men and women.

I'll see you on the plane. Thank you.