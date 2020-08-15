President of United States : Statement by the President Regarding the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement with the Republic of Poland

Today, my Administration signed a historic Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement with the Republic of Poland. This agreement is the culmination of months of negotiations with our Polish allies following the two joint declarations I signed with President Duda last year. The agreement will enhance our military cooperation and increase the United States military presence in Poland to further strengthen NATO deterrence, bolster European security, and help ensure democracy, freedom, and sovereignty.

My Administration has done more for the United States Armed Forces than any other in history, including entirely rebuilding our military. This agreement is yet another in a series of actions that will protect our forces and increase their ability to carry out their mission. Additionally, this agreement serves as a model for other nations with respect to equitable burden sharing. I thank President Duda, the Polish people, and the members of my Administration for their hard work in making this agreement a reality. The United States looks forward to implementing the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement with Poland and to continuing our important work together.