President of United States : Statement from President Donald J. Trump

This morning, I spoke with President of Argentina Mauricio Macri and reaffirmed the United States' strong support for Argentina during this trying time for them. Argentina is a long-time strategic partner of the United States and a major non-NATO ally. President Macri is doing an excellent job with this very difficult economic and financial situation. I have confidence in President Macri's leadership, and I strongly encourage and support his engagement with the International Monetary Fund to strengthen Argentina's monetary and fiscal policies to tackle the country's current economic challenges.
