President of United States : Statement from President Donald J. Trump

09/04/2018 | 07:32pm CEST

This morning, I spoke with President of Argentina Mauricio Macri and reaffirmed the United States' strong support for Argentina during this trying time for them. Argentina is a long-time strategic partner of the United States and a major non-NATO ally. President Macri is doing an excellent job with this very difficult economic and financial situation. I have confidence in President Macri's leadership, and I strongly encourage and support his engagement with the International Monetary Fund to strengthen Argentina's monetary and fiscal policies to tackle the country's current economic challenges.

Disclaimer

President of the United States published this content on 04 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2018 17:31:03 UTC
